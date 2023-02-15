UVA Health makes breakthrough in disrupting chronic inflammation from multiple sclerosis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health neuroscientists have made a breakthrough surrounding multiple sclerosis.

The new discovery could end chronic inflammation, which is responsible for causing M.S.

The disease occurs when the immune system attacks the covering of the nerve, potentially having negative effects on motion, sight and thoughts.

“What we found is that if you change the environment in the gut, that’s the bacteria, the fungi, the viruses that are in there, you actually can be protected from this autoimmune event,” UVA School of Medicine researcher Andrea Merchak said.

Current treatments for M.S. include drugs that have the potential to cause negative side effects. Through these findings, researchers hope to find safer, more effective preventative measures to prescribe to M.S. patients.

