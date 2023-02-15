Advertise With Us
UVA baseball season opener moved to Charlottesville

UVA Baseball
UVA Baseball
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 19 Virginia’s season opener against Navy will be played at Disharoon Park on Friday (Feb. 17) at 2 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast for Wilmington, N.C. The Cavaliers are still scheduled to play in the Hughes Bros. Challenge hosted by UNCW in Wilmington on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to Friday’s game at Disharoon Park will be free. Parking will also be free of charge in the JPJ South and West lots on a first come, first served basis.

Hughes Bros. Challenge Updated Schedule

Friday, 2 p.m., Navy at Virginia (in Charlottesville, Va.)

Friday, 5 p.m., Ohio at UNCW

Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Ohio at UNCW

Saturday, 2 p.m., Virginia vs. Ohio

Saturday, Navy at UNCW, 6 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m., Navy vs. Ohio

Sunday, 3 p.m., Virginia at UNCW

Note: The 10:30 a.m. game on Saturday is contingent upon Friday’s game beginning before 6 p.m. If the 6 p.m. game starts later than 6 p.m., then the 10:30 a.m. game will be canceled and the other two games will be moved up an hour to 1 and 5 p.m.

