Skies clear, and temperatures soar

Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front is moving north of the region. After a few sprinkles this morning, we’ll see some clearing and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm to around 70 this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Periods of rain will develop Thursday into Friday. Breezes will increase and temperatures dip later Friday into Saturday morning. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Early rain, clearing & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

