Sheriff Bryant, Court Clerk Zug seeking re-election in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Sheriff Chan Bryant and Albemarle Circuit Court Clerk Jon Zug are both seeking re-election.

They made their announcements on the front steps of Albemarle Circuit Court early Wednesday, February 15. Both spoke about their previous history with the county, and how they’ll continue to be successful going forward.

“Four years ago I made a statement that the welfare of the office and the community hinges on the ability to recruit, retain, and continue to develop its deputies. This continues to be my mission as sheriff,” Bryant said.

“I had not earned your vote yet, but as a result of the actions I’ve taken in the last seven years, I believe I’ve earned that trust that you put in me back in 2015,” Zug said.

Both are currently unopposed.

