Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sheriff Bryant, Court Clerk Zug seeking re-election in Albemarle

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Sheriff Chan Bryant and Albemarle Circuit Court Clerk Jon Zug are both seeking re-election.

They made their announcements on the front steps of Albemarle Circuit Court early Wednesday, February 15. Both spoke about their previous history with the county, and how they’ll continue to be successful going forward.

“Four years ago I made a statement that the welfare of the office and the community hinges on the ability to recruit, retain, and continue to develop its deputies. This continues to be my mission as sheriff,” Bryant said.

“I had not earned your vote yet, but as a result of the actions I’ve taken in the last seven years, I believe I’ve earned that trust that you put in me back in 2015,” Zug said.

Both are currently unopposed.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police seeking public’s help
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Fees increasing Ivy Material Utilization Center
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Bennett's Village site sign
Bennett’s Village asking community to reach out to lawmakers to help secure funding
Elizabeth Waters with Literacy Volunteers
Community Conversation - JSCC 02-15-2023