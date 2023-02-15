New study looks at the economic impact of Ting Pavilion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in the 18 year history of Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion a study was conducted to get a better idea of its economic impact on the city. The results show the outdoor venue space generated about $12.5 million dollars last year.

“The study looked solely at 2022, so the events that occurred during that year, which was about 63 events,” Charlottesville Economic Development Director Chris Engel said.

This is the first study of its kind focused on the Pavilion so there are no other numbers to compare it to.

Before the results were released, Engel says he didn’t know what to expect.

”I didn’t have a real sense, usually the numbers are bigger, 50 million, 70 million kind of thing. But given the fact that this is essentially 60 days a year, and for six hours at a time, when you think of it in that context, it does have a significant impact,” Engel said.

He says the Pavilion also created 108 jobs last year and brought in almost $400,000 dollars in city revenue generated from taxes.

Moving forward, the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority can use these statistics to track the venue’s progress.

“It really just gives us a sense of that impact that we’ve never actually assessed that over the years. And it creates a benchmark that if we choose to do this five years from now, we’ll have a comparison,” Engel said.

