Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

New study looks at the economic impact of Ting Pavilion

Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in the 18 year history of Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion a study was conducted to get a better idea of its economic impact on the city. The results show the outdoor venue space generated about $12.5 million dollars last year.

“The study looked solely at 2022, so the events that occurred during that year, which was about 63 events,” Charlottesville Economic Development Director Chris Engel said.

This is the first study of its kind focused on the Pavilion so there are no other numbers to compare it to.

Before the results were released, Engel says he didn’t know what to expect.

”I didn’t have a real sense, usually the numbers are bigger, 50 million, 70 million kind of thing. But given the fact that this is essentially 60 days a year, and for six hours at a time, when you think of it in that context, it does have a significant impact,” Engel said.

He says the Pavilion also created 108 jobs last year and brought in almost $400,000 dollars in city revenue generated from taxes.

Moving forward, the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority can use these statistics to track the venue’s progress.

“It really just gives us a sense of that impact that we’ve never actually assessed that over the years. And it creates a benchmark that if we choose to do this five years from now, we’ll have a comparison,” Engel said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon

Latest News

The whale was found washed ashore on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Endangered North Atlantic right whale found dead in Virginia Beach
(FILE)
Scammers setting up fake home sales
Charlottesville Community Bikes holds annual Valentine’s Day Bake ‘N Bike scone sale
The Virginia General Assembly (FILE)
Virginia lawmakers advance bills to improve safety on college campuses