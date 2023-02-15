Advertise With Us
Fees increasing Ivy Material Utilization Center

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Ivy MUC (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’ll soon cost more to make a trip to the Ivy Material Utilization Center in Albemarle County.

Supervisors met Wednesday, February 15, to vote on increasing tipping fees.

Starting July 1, tipping fees for domestic waste will increase to $54 per ton.

Fees for vegetation waste will go farm $48 to $50 per ton. Mulch will also now be free instead of $30 per ton.

