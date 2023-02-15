Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville offering for-rent garden plots at city parks

Azlea Park in Charlottesville (FILE)
Azlea Park in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is teaming up with a nonprofit, and giving gardeners a place to grow.

The city’s Parks & Rec. Department is providing space to garden.

“Part of our mission is to provide recreation to almost every resident in the City of Charlottesville,” Deputy Director Riaan Anthony said. “We have park systems from Azalea all the way to Meadow Creek.”

Plots cost $50 a year and are on a first-come-first-serve basis for anyone living in Charlottesville.

Jocelyn Moore is a new renter, and says she is looking forward to using her space for larger projects.

“I think we’re going to do tomatoes, eggplants down there, for sure, and sort of move that down there,” Moore said.

Parks & Rec. says these spaces are only for personal use, not commercial. The department plans to upgrade these private plots in the near future, starting with Rives Park.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police seeking public’s help
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

New study looks at the economic impact of Ting Pavilion
New study looks at the economic impact of Ting Pavilion
Morning Rush 021523
Morning Rush - Tuesday, February 15, 2023
4 p.m. burning law
Virginia burning law in effect until April 30
Ting Pavilion
New study looks at the economic impact of Ting Pavilion