Charlottesville offering for-rent garden plots at city parks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is teaming up with a nonprofit, and giving gardeners a place to grow.

The city’s Parks & Rec. Department is providing space to garden.

“Part of our mission is to provide recreation to almost every resident in the City of Charlottesville,” Deputy Director Riaan Anthony said. “We have park systems from Azalea all the way to Meadow Creek.”

Plots cost $50 a year and are on a first-come-first-serve basis for anyone living in Charlottesville.

Jocelyn Moore is a new renter, and says she is looking forward to using her space for larger projects.

“I think we’re going to do tomatoes, eggplants down there, for sure, and sort of move that down there,” Moore said.

Parks & Rec. says these spaces are only for personal use, not commercial. The department plans to upgrade these private plots in the near future, starting with Rives Park.

