Bennett’s Village asking community to reach out to lawmakers to help secure funding

Bennett's Village site sign
Bennett's Village site sign
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village reached the Virginia Senate Budget Amendment.

The budget will help fund the inclusive treehouse that’ll help UVA Children’s Hospital.

Board members are asking people to reach out to their delegates and senators.

“So many families are coming with kids to the to the Children’s Hospital, and they’re looking for something to do, they’re looking for a place to play,” board member Samantha Strong said.

Bennett’s Village says it is focusing on the positives and the local support it has received to reach its goal.

