April-Like Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a few sprinkles and a ground dampening rain shower Wednesday morning, expect a dry afternoon with a gusty, mild southwest wind.

High temperatures today and Thursday will be fifteen to twenty degrees above average for this time of year.

Tracking a strong storm system across the central U.S. It will produce severe weather from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast into Thursday evening.

Not expecting severe weather here. However, rain will arrive with a gusty wind Thursday into Friday morning.

Trending drier and cooler Friday afternoon as the winds turn to the northwest behind the cold front.

Cooler Saturday. Then turning milder again Sunday and Monday.

Wednesday afternoon Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, milder and breezy. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild and gusty, rain developing. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More rain Thursday night. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Morning rain. Blustery and turning cooler and drier in the afternoon. Highs falling from the 60s to the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to 30 degrees.

Saturday: Cooler, more seasonable. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 60 degrees. Low 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

