Albemarle police respond to incident along Wahoo Way

Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are asking people to avoid Wahoo Way.

ACPD tweeted shortly before 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, that there was a heavy police presence due to an “earlier incident.”

This is a developing story, and NBC29 has a crew responding to the area.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

