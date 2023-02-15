Albemarle police respond to incident along Wahoo Way

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are asking people to avoid Wahoo Way.

ACPD tweeted shortly before 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, that there was a heavy police presence due to an “earlier incident.”

ACPD is currently on the scene of an earlier incident at Wahoo Way. There is a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/M1FwkVeYyQ — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) February 15, 2023

