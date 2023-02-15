Albemarle police respond to incident along Wahoo Way
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are asking people to avoid Wahoo Way.
ACPD tweeted shortly before 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, that there was a heavy police presence due to an “earlier incident.”
This is a developing story, and NBC29 has a crew responding to the area.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.