Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County Public Schools hosting equity and opportunities fair Feb. 18

Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is hosting its first equity and opportunities fair Saturday, February 18. If you head to Burley Middle School, you could walk out with a new job, and a chance to change education.

The job fair runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The rest of the day will be filled with panels and guest speakers.

Equity Education Director Ayanna Mitchell is getting teachers certified in Culturally Responsive Teaching (CRT), as well as hoping to make more people aware of its impact.

“We want to be able to fill those positions with people who share the same philosophy, share the same ideas, and who are ready to get their hands dirty and get to work here,” Mitchell said.

“We’re going to be talking about the school system, because, you know, obviously, school and jobs are very closely linked,” panel speaker Dina Muhammad Ali said. “We’re going to be talking about how Culturally Responsive Teaching has been very important towards improving our school systems.”

“We want to be effective educators and looking at our exercises and our practice through the CRT lens is going to help us succeed in that,” teacher Brianne Kingery said.

Albemarle County Public Schools encourages anyone to attend the event.

“We have a goal here in our school division to have all of our educators complete our credentialing program by 2026,” Mitchell said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police seeking public’s help
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Bennett's Village site sign
Bennett’s Village asking community to reach out to lawmakers to help secure funding
Dr. Kenan Yount
Community Conversation - UVA Health 02-15-2023
Elizabeth Waters with Literacy Volunteers
Community Conversation - JSCC 02-15-2023
UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health makes breakthrough in disrupting chronic inflammation from multiple sclerosis