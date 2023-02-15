Albemarle County Public Schools hosting equity and opportunities fair Feb. 18

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is hosting its first equity and opportunities fair Saturday, February 18. If you head to Burley Middle School, you could walk out with a new job, and a chance to change education.

The job fair runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The rest of the day will be filled with panels and guest speakers.

Equity Education Director Ayanna Mitchell is getting teachers certified in Culturally Responsive Teaching (CRT), as well as hoping to make more people aware of its impact.

“We want to be able to fill those positions with people who share the same philosophy, share the same ideas, and who are ready to get their hands dirty and get to work here,” Mitchell said.

“We’re going to be talking about the school system, because, you know, obviously, school and jobs are very closely linked,” panel speaker Dina Muhammad Ali said. “We’re going to be talking about how Culturally Responsive Teaching has been very important towards improving our school systems.”

“We want to be effective educators and looking at our exercises and our practice through the CRT lens is going to help us succeed in that,” teacher Brianne Kingery said.

Albemarle County Public Schools encourages anyone to attend the event.

“We have a goal here in our school division to have all of our educators complete our credentialing program by 2026,” Mitchell said.

