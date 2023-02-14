Western Albemarle wins Jefferson District tournament championship on Aidan Sims buzzer-beater

Advertise With Us
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Western Albemarle got a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Aidan Sims to give the Warriors to a 57-54 win over Albemarle in the Jefferson District finals.

Sims finished with 10 points. Josh Sime led the Warriors with 16.

In the Jefferson District tournament girls basketball finals, Louisa County beat Western Albemarle 40-30.

