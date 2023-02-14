Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind benefits from 3 Senate bills

(WVIR)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Three bills have been unanimously passed in Virginia’s State Senate regarding the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.

Sponsored by Sen. John Bell of Loudon County, SB 1493 would transfer the school’s Board of Visitors (BOV) from under the supervision of the state secretary of education to under the Governor.

According to the bill, the BOV has 11 members made up of “legislative” and “non-legislative” individuals with a variety of backgrounds.

SB 825 and 826 would allow VSDB to access criminal records for those applying for positions at the school. It also allows the school to create its own campus police department or hire police officers.

In an email statement, VSDB Superintendent Pat Trice told WHSV, she “[supports] Senator Bell’s legislation.”

The bills now move to the House of Delegates for approval.

For links to the full bills, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon

Latest News

Waynesboro city council gets rolling on budget schedule; hears from residents about housing...
Waynesboro City Council approves budget calendar; hears public comment on homelessness in the city
Search for a permanent Charlottesville City Manager
Charlottesville City Council hiring firm to help with City Manager search
(STOCK)
Sundance Film Festival returning to Vinegar Hill Theatre
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Police Department holding hiring event at CHS Feb. 18