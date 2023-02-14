Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny and nice

Turning warmer with periods of rain
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasantly mild temperatures today. Many locations will warm into the 60s. 70 degree temperatures will be possible Wednesday, and Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system to our west that is heading east. A stray shower will be possible Wednesday morning, with periods of rain for the late week. Skies clear, and temperatures cool for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & breezy, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Stray morning shower, partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Friday: Early showers, clearing & breezy, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Another Mild Stretch of Days This Week. Rain Returns for the Late Week
Rain by Thursday
Another Warming Trend