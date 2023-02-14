Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasantly mild temperatures today. Many locations will warm into the 60s. 70 degree temperatures will be possible Wednesday, and Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system to our west that is heading east. A stray shower will be possible Wednesday morning, with periods of rain for the late week. Skies clear, and temperatures cool for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & breezy, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Stray morning shower, partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Friday: Early showers, clearing & breezy, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.