Senate passes bill to require mental health courses in Virginia schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Politicians from both major parties in the General Assembly are coming together to create legislation that would require mental health courses in all of Virginia’s public schools.

25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says it will take time to develop the curriculum, but passing Senate Bill 818 could have a huge impact.

“It’ll help them understand what’s going on with themselves, or with one of their friends, and it will encourage them to seek out help when they need it,” Sen. Deeds said.

“Anytime The state comes down and and looks at a curriculum and says, ‘You know, we can add more in here and make it better.’ That’s a wonderful thing,” Helen Dunn with Albemarle County Public Schools said.

SB 818 would require each elementary, middle, and high school to have age-appropriate courses.

The legislation passed the Senate 39-1, and now is being considered by the House of Delegates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.