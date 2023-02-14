Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

According to a new report from the Progressive Policy Institute, American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The report said the average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon

Latest News

Officials in Ukraine say the country's northeastern Kharkiv region took fire from an array of...
Kyiv clamors for fighter jets as war nears ‘critical’ phase
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed