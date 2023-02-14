Charlottesville Fire Department looking for some new hires

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is looking to fill some vacancies, and it says the time to apply is now through mid March 13 at 5 p.m.

“The type of person we’re looking for here at CFD is one who’s embodied in our city’s values,” Battalion Chief Lance Blakey said Tuesday, February 14.

Blakey says those values are family integrity, respect, and excellence.

You don’t need to have any experience, though the fire department is encouraging anyone who is certified to apply.

“For certified firefighters, there will be a two-week orientation,” Blakey said.

Starting pay is almost $47,698.56.

“For non-certified firefighters, you will go through a recruit school, and typically that runs about five months,” Blakey said. “Through that recruit school you will get your fire certifications and your EMS certifications.”

The Charlottesville Fire Department doesn’t have a set number its looking for, and expects it to change as more people apply.

“It’s a team-oriented environment, and it’s a place that you go work and live and provide for your family,” Blakey said.

If you are interested you can find the applications here.

