Endangered North Atlantic right whale found dead in Virginia Beach

A critically endangered whale was found dead at Virginia Beach near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tuesday morning. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - An endangered North Atlantic right whale was found dead in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

The whale was found washed ashore on the beach near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge by the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team on Sunday, Feb. 12.

NOAA Fisheries has identified the whale as a 20-year-old, 43-foot male, catalog #3343.

Scientists don’t yet know why this whale died, but they say most right whale deaths in recent years were caused by entanglement in fishing ropes used to catch lobster and crabs, and by ship strikes.

There are only an estimated 350 right whales alive today. That’s down from around 500 a decade ago, and some scientists are concerned they could go extinct if the population does not recover.

“We care about these whales, this is really crushing to come out and have to observe these whales on the beach. We really want to do everything that we can to recover them, but we have to learn from them, so this is a great opportunity to do that,” said Kim Damon-Randall, Director of the Office of Protected Resources at NOAA Fisheries.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Stranding Response Program and NOAA will work to determine the whale’s cause of death.

According to news reports, the Virginia Beach Marine Patrol pulled a 36-foot humpback whale ashore near First Landing State Park.

NOAA Fisheries says this is the fourth large whale to wash ashore in Virginia in 2023, but the first North Atlantic right whale this year in the state.

Right whales were added to the Endangered Species Act in 1970 and are one of the world’s most endangered large whale species.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

