Covenant’s Zach Pirtle signs with VMI football

Zach Pirtle
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Covenant School, a signing celebration was held for wide receiver Zach Pirtle. He signed with the Virginia Military Institute.

Pirtle had almost 900 yards receiving this past season with 16 touchdowns in 9 games, leading the Eagles to an 8-man league championship.

The first-team all-state receiver says he’s ready for the challenge of playing at a military school like VMI.

“I have an interest in the military, my father was in the military. I chose VMI for the discipline and the structure that it gives you, great football, the coaching staff. I’m excited for it. I’m nervous a little bit but I’m ready for this challenge. I’m going into it prepared, but I’m excited to venture on in this part of my life,” Pirtle said.

Pirtle says he’ll be a receiver and running back at VMI.

