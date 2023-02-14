Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Community Bikes holds annual Valentine’s Day Bake ‘N Bike scone sale

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Community Bikes started the annual Bake ‘N Bike scone sale around 10 years ago. What started as around 50 bags of scones being delivered on Valentine’s Day has now grown into a special tradition.

“The past couple of years, we’ve been close to 200 bags of scones that have gone out,” Charlottesville Community Bike Executive Director Lauren Riegl said.

The scones are delivered by volunteers pedaling bikes all around the city. The volunteers are dressed in red and pink, decorating their bikes as well.

Charlottesville Community Bikes says that proceeds from the event are going towards programs to get free bikes for children.

“We get to deliver to the same place multiple years, so it’s really neat to be able to see a lot of people that have come in and gotten bikes and then order scones to support the free bike programs,” Riegl said.

