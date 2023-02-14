Be Just fundraising for Charlottesville Free Clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A store known for its unique décor is partnering up with the Charlottesville Free Clinic to help raise funds.

“Be Just” in Belmont says it is donating 10% of proceeds from in-store and online sales through the end of the month to the clinic.

The store’s owner, Shawn Cossette, says she loves what the Charlottesville Free Clinic provides for the community and hopes that the donations help it continue to support Charlottesville and the surrounding area.

The benefit shopping event runs from February 14th to February 28th.

