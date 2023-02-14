April-Like until Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty start to this Valentine’s Day, temperatures will warm to the lower 60s this afternoon. Not as cold overnight as clouds gather. Wednesday afternoon will be about twenty degrees warmer than average for mid-February.

A few communities may have a passing sprinkle or shower to start Wednesday.

Tracking the progress of a cold front which will produce severe weather the next couple of days to our west.

No severe weather here. However, rain will arrive at times Thursday into Friday morning. A half inch to inch and a half of rainfall is projected. Remaining mild until Friday afternoon. Temperatures will begin to cool into Saturday morning.

No wintry weather expected with the passage of the cold front.

After a brief cool down Saturday, the rest of Presidents’ Day weekend will be dry with another warming trend to start next week.

Tuesday afternoon: Mostly sunny, milder with highs in the lower 60s. Light south breeze.

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, not as cold, lows in the 40s. Light south wind.

Wednesday: Any early shower will quickly exit to the east. Partly sunny with a gusty southwest wind. This will boost high temperatures to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows milder in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Showers developing. Breezy and mild. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Morning rain exits. Drying and cooling to the 50s and 40s in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. Lows in the colder 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, Highs near 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 60s.

