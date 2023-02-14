Another Mild Stretch of Days This Week. Rain Returns for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another mild stretch of days for February, ahead this week, as temperatures return to April-like levels. Nice Tuesday, Valentine’s Day with bright skies and afternoon highs in the low 60s for most locations. Early Wednesday, a passing shower possible, otherwise clearing skies, breezy and warm with highs upper 60s to near 70.

An approaching cold front arrives Thursday, to bring rain. Still mild with highs in the 60s. Rain continues Thursday night into Friday morning, perhaps some thunder, before ending with temperatures falling and remaining breezy. We will cool down to start Saturday, before temperatures turn milder again. Currently, a dry weekend expected.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warmer and breezy. Early shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s to 70. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Rain developing. Still mild. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Morning showers exit. Breezy, clearing. Early Highs in the mid 50s to 60. Falling temps. Lows colder in the 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and brisk. Highs mid 40s to 50. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs back to the lower 60s. Lows low 40s.

Monday - Presidents Day: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 60s.

