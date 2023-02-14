Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

$5.5m in new local tax revenue, according to Free Enterprise Forum report

(FILE)
(FILE)(John Grinvalds)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report out from the Free Enterprise Forum shows Virginia retailers saw an increase in sales tax growth during the fourth quarter of 2022.

This comes from recently released sales tax collection numbers in Albemarle, Augusta, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa counties, as well as Charlottesville and Waynesboro.

FEF President Neil Williamson says inflation is one of the reasons for the increase.

“You’re seeing four of the seven localities that we attract are in excess of inflation, meaning they’re actually increasing sales beyond just the inflationary numbers. Three of the localities are behind inflation, mean their sales are not keeping up,” Williamson said.

He says this trend is an overall positive for the area.

Click here for the full report.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon

Latest News

Be Just fundraising for Charlottesville Free Clinic
Outside the statehouse Tuesday, Virginia’s First Lady stepped out of the shadows for a...
Virginia’s First Lady pushes for fentanyl awareness, tougher penalties
School hallway (FILE)
Senate passes bill to require mental health courses in Virginia schools
Charlottesville City Council hiring firm to help with City Manager search
Charlottesville City Council hiring firm to help with City Manager search