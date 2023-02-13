Advertise With Us
Wet Wintry Weather Comes To An End

Mild Week Ahead
By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold wet weather is coming to an end overnight. Most of central Virginia just saw a cold rain for the day with accumulations of just over half an inch. As for the Blue Ridges and Shenandoah Valley areas, there was sleet and some snow. There were mostly trace amounts of snowfall with around a quarter inch of ice. There could also be icy spots on the road overnight as temperatures continue to cool, but the system is moving offshore, so the Winter Weather Advisory will expire at midnight, and shortly after showers should start exiting the area. Looks like it will be another week of spring-like conditions with temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday getting close to the 70′s, although we will also be tracking showers towards the end of the week.

Tonight: Cold rain and mix ending overnight. Lows around 30.

Monday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the lower 50′s.

Thursday: Tracking another system bring rain showers. Highs near 70.

Friday: Morning showers and cooler. Highs around 60.

Saturday: Cooler but sunny. Highs around 50.

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs around 60.

