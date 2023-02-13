Teen patient at UVA Children’s Hospital praised for raising hope

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Champions is making a name for himself due to an endless supply of courageousness and hope.

Thirteen-year-old Kahmari Riedl has had more than 60 procedures.

“Kahmari was born with gastroschisis, which is a disorder where your bowels are on the outside of your body at birth,” Alyssa Riedl, Kahmari’s mom, said. “He gets nutrition by mouth, but he also gets to bed for 12 hours a day to get the extra nutrition and vitamins and things that he needs to grow.”

Kahmari has had many surgeries to remove some of his bowels, resulting in short-gut syndrome.

“All you have to remember is that it’s going to be OK, and your parents and doctors are going to help you get through it no matter what,” he said.

Riedl says she worries when her son stays at the hospital.

“It’s a roller coaster ride, but we feel fortunate enough to have commodity a part of our family and we all love him to pieces,” the mother said.

“Typically when he’s here, he’s here for an extended period of time just to see all of his doctors, his medical team, figure out what’s going on,” UVA Health Child Life Specialist Lisa Wilkins said. “Being able to help normalize the hospital environment and make Kahmari feel like a kid or teen is really important to helping him heal not just physically but also keeping that mental health aspect and keeping your spirits high.”

“He’s gone through so much, and I kind of take a step back and kind of look at the whole picture,” Erin Chandler with Children’s Miracle Network said. “Facing things that most adults have never been challenged with in their life and it is quite moving because he does everything with a smile.”

Kahmari will be in and out of hospitals for the rest of his life, but he continues to share his story and support funding for hospitals across the country.

