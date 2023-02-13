Advertise With Us
Super Bowl commercials favored celebrity cameos and nostalgia

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop. (Source: Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Super Bowl is one of the only times people choose to actually watch commercials.

Super Bowl ads are meant to be the best of the best because of how expensive the ad space is. Variety reported that some 30-second spots cost $7 million.

This year, companies seemed to heavily favor celebrity cameos.

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck, moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop.

They even added extra star power with a cameo from Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom.

Other companies leaned on nostalgia. Shopping site Rakuten enlisted Alicia Silverstone to reprise her role as shopping-obsessed Cher from “Clueless.”

Michelob Ultra featured Serena Williams, Brian Cox and others in a tribute to “Caddyshack,” and Popcorners reunited Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for a “Breaking Bad” commercial.

