Sundance Film Festival returning to Vinegar Hill Theatre

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sundance Film Festival is returning to Charlottesville for its 10th installment.

The festival is on March 4 at the Vinegar Hill Theatre, and will showcase seven short films followed by a discussion panel.

Award-winning filmmaker Ty Cooper hosts the event each year to encourage others to enter the local film industry.

Tickets are on sale for $20.

