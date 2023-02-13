Sundance Film Festival returning to Vinegar Hill Theatre
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sundance Film Festival is returning to Charlottesville for its 10th installment.
The festival is on March 4 at the Vinegar Hill Theatre, and will showcase seven short films followed by a discussion panel.
Award-winning filmmaker Ty Cooper hosts the event each year to encourage others to enter the local film industry.
Tickets are on sale for $20.
