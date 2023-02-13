State police name victim in fatal pedestrian accident
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is providing new information on a fatal accident that happened along Route 33 in Greene County Thursday, February 9.
VSP announced Monday, Feb. 13, that 72-year-old Albert J. Scott of Stanardsville died at the scene. According to investigators, a 2022 Subaru Impreza ran off the right side of the road around 7 a.m. and struck Scott, who was walking alongside the eastbound lanes.
The driver of the Subaru, 26-year-old Dylan W. Collier of Stanardsville. VSP says charges are pending.
REALTED: State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.