St. Anne’s-Belfield holds celebration for Kymora Johnson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s own Kymora Johnson was recognized Monday, February 13, after being selected to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games.

St. Anne’s-Belfield held a jersey presentation to celebrate Johnson’s accomplishment. She is a five-star point guard who will be attending the University of Virginia next season.

Johnson was picked as one of the 24 female high school players out of more than 700 nominees to participate.

“So unreal, like it’s really surreal. It still doesn’t feel real, like from the moment that I was watching the livestream, just like a shock. First names came up and I wasn’t on there and I was a little worried, but the second list came up and I just lost it,” Johnson said. “Just really excited for it.

The All-American Games have showcased players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Breanna Stewart.

Johnson will be playing in Houston on March 28.

