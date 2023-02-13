Advertise With Us
Projects continue to work to broaden broadband access in Louisa, Orange counties

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Projects are working to expand broadband access to people across Louisa and Orange counties.

Rebecca Watts, who serves on the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Workforce and Education Executive Committee, says the impact of broadband access goes beyond just students. It also affects learners of all ages and teachers, because this expansion needs to be a priority.

“It does need to be accelerated because every day, every week, every month that goes by that a learner of any age doesn’t have access is a day of loss learning for that person,” Watts said Monday, February 13.

Watts says getting this infrastructure in place is the first step.

The next is to figure out who will be responsible for maintaining it in the longer term.

