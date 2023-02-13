Advertise With Us
Philadelphia Eagles fans swoop down for pregame support

No matter the final score, fans are confident that the Eagles will fly.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Philadelphia-rooted bar, Urgie’s Cheesesteaks, in Harrisonburg had fans swooping in all day showing their undeniable pride.

Eagles of different generations are thankful for a place in Virginia that resonates a huge part of home.

”It means a lot. It’s a huge community, and I love that, no matter where I go, they are eagles fans everywhere,” Philadelphia Native Olivia Barbato-Dunn said.

The Philadelphia Eagles are returning to the NFL’s biggest game of the year just before the team’s 90th anniversary. Urgie’s Cheesesteaks sport the Eagles daily and longtime fans would expect nothing less from a true nest that represents what the midnight green and white stand for.

”Tommy and Steven just do a great job with the local crowd in the bar. They give back to most of the community; they support veterans. It’s a wonderful place to be in to support and cheer on the Eagles,” longtime fan Rob Cleaver said.

Attendees describe being an Eagles fan as a “Philly thing”, a community and family, whether you are related or not.

No matter the final score, fans say they are confident that the Philadelphia Eagles will fly.

