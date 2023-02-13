Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

More than 56,000 apply to UVA

The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia recently came out with early action decision, with more than 36,000 applying.

UVA Dean of Admissions Greg Roberts says the university admitted around 6,000 applicants with more than 4,000 applicants admitted to the College of Arts and Sciences.

Roberts says the increase might be from a variety of factors, including getting rid of the SAT.

“It offers incredible balance, one of the best financial aid programs in the country, so it’s not hard to see why students wouldn’t be interested in coming here and living for four years,” Roberts said.

UVA says this applicant cycle has been record-breaking with more than 56,000 applicants.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon

Latest News

Attorney General Jason Miyares (FILE)
Attorney General Miyares calls for more transparency with Virginia’s Parole Board
(FILE)
Norovirus cases increasing nationwide
(FILE)
Medication shortages affecting Charlottesville-area pediatrician’s office
(STOCK)
Projects continue to work to broaden broadband access in Louisa, Orange counties