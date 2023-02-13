More than 56,000 apply to UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia recently came out with early action decision, with more than 36,000 applying.

UVA Dean of Admissions Greg Roberts says the university admitted around 6,000 applicants with more than 4,000 applicants admitted to the College of Arts and Sciences.

Roberts says the increase might be from a variety of factors, including getting rid of the SAT.

“It offers incredible balance, one of the best financial aid programs in the country, so it’s not hard to see why students wouldn’t be interested in coming here and living for four years,” Roberts said.

UVA says this applicant cycle has been record-breaking with more than 56,000 applicants.

