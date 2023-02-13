It’s outta here !
Turning up the heat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The storm that delivered rain and a light mix is moving away. We’ll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s. This above normal pattern will be with us for much of the week. Our next chance for rain will be Thursday and Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Early rain, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
