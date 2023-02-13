Advertise With Us
It’s outta here !

Turning up the heat
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The storm that delivered rain and a light mix is moving away. We’ll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s. This above normal pattern will be with us for much of the week. Our next chance for rain will be Thursday and Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Early rain, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

