Charlottesville Police Department holding hiring event at CHS Feb. 18

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is looking to add more officers to its ranks with a hiring push Saturday, February 18. The event gets underway at 10 a.m. at Charlottesville High School.

CPD would not say how many positions it needs to fill, but says it is “a lot.”

“Just show up with ID card and some gym gear. You don’t even need a suit to interview, just gym gear is all you’ll need,” CPD Recruiter Corporal Steven Young said Monday, Feb. 13.

CPD Hiring Manager Lieutenant Dwayne Jones says the event will allow future officers to go through the process faster.

“They’ll be able to apply in-person, they’ll be able to take all our pre-pre-screening tests, and also interview all on the same date,” Jones said.

Young says if all goes well, they’ll have more events in the future.

“This is kind of a test run,” Young said. “Hopefully, you know, within the next few months we’ll do it once a month.”

