Another Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After more than an inch of rainfall Sunday and some ice, sleet, snow over the higher elevations, expect a dry and mild outlook this week.

High temperatures will warm through the 50s, 60s and even reaching 70 degrees for parts of the region by Wednesday afternoon!

The next cold front is due in on Thursday with rain showers. Possibly even thunder as the front will produce severe weather to our west, over the Ohio Valley.

Rain will exit Friday morning. Rainfall projections at this time range from a half inch to an inch and a half. No wintry precipitation with this system.

Cooler to start the weekend. Only briefly chilly as temperatures rebound Sunday.

Monday afternoon: Partly sunny with a southwest breeze. Highs mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Monday night: Mainly clear and near calm overnight. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Warmer and breezy. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Rain developing. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Morning showers exit. Highs in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Lows colder in the 20s.

Saturday: Cooler and brisk. Highs mid 40s to 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs back to the lower 60s.

