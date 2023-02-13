Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County police seeking public’s help

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police car (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for your help with a reported shooting in the parking lot outside Red Crab.

ACPD announced Monday, February 13, that officers were called out to the area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. There, they found out that a woman had already been taken to the hospital.

Police did not provide any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garrett Moore with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon

Latest News

(STOCK)
Sundance Film Festival returning to Vinegar Hill Theatre
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Police Department holding hiring event at CHS Feb. 18
The latest report, released at the end of January 2023, shows the number of fatal drug...
Virginia’s fatal overdoses dropped slightly in first three quarters of 2022
The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
More than 56,000 apply to UVA