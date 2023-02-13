Albemarle County police seeking public’s help

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for your help with a reported shooting in the parking lot outside Red Crab.

ACPD announced Monday, February 13, that officers were called out to the area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. There, they found out that a woman had already been taken to the hospital.

Police did not provide any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garrett Moore with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

