Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA employee creates documentary on Memorial to Enslaved Laborers

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Erik Duda was employed at the University of Virginia for nine years. He has spent the last three years focusing on one film project.

In 2018, Duda learned that UVA constructed the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers. He spoke with people in Charlottesville, descendants of the enslaved laborers, and others to hear the full story.

“Not just honoring the the enslaved laborers that built up, but the descendants that are still in this community, and that’s kind of been, you know, shunned out of the conversation for dozens of years,” the filmmaker said.

The 50-minute documentary premiered at the Virginia Film Festival. There will be two screenings of it in February and March.

Duda says the film will be available to the public by the end of the year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
UVA students discuss latest research to fight Alzheimer’s disease
The Front Porch in Charlottesville Va.
Registration open for Front Porch camps
(FILE)
Charlottesville’s economy is strong, according to recent report
Right now, the Harrisonburg Cardinals are the top eight seed in the league with a chance to go...
Harrisonburg Cardinals host first tournament in two years with new partnership