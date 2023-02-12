Advertise With Us
Registration open for Front Porch camps

The Front Porch in Charlottesville Va.
The Front Porch in Charlottesville Va.(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Registration is open for the Front Porch’s Spring Break and Summer Camps.

These camps allow kids to connect with others through music.

“There’s four different themes: There’s down on the farm, under the sea, creatures great and small, and fairy tales. So depending on what weeks you pick, you get a different theme. There’s lots of free play, free stations, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, doing rhythm sticks. Just a lot of cool stuff,” Eynn McLeod said.

Camps are for kids ages 4 through 8.

Click here to learn more.

