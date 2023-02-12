No. 8 UVA basketball edges Duke in overtime 69-62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 8 Virginia got a game-high 23 points from Armaan Frankin including a big three-pointer with 39 seconds left in overtime to propel Virginia to a 69-62 win over Duke.

Virginia got the game into overtime after a controversial call at the end of regulation. With the game tied in the final seconds, Duke’s Kyle Flipowski drove to the bucket and got fouled, but the officials ruled the foul occurred after time had expired.

Virginia got 16 points from Kihei Clark and 13 from Ben Vander Plas in the win. UVA improves to 11-3 in the ACC and plays at Louisville on Wednesday.

Team Notes

• No. 8 Virginia improved to 19-4, 11-3 ACC

• Virginia hosted Duke as an unranked opponent for the first time since Jan. 13, 1996

• UVA has limited 39 consecutive ACC opponents to fewer than 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Virginia is 12-1 at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA is an ACC-leading 84-13 in league home games over the past 11 seasons

• UVA scored 42 points in the paint and 20 points off 22 Duke turnovers

• UVA forced four shot clock violations

• Duke had a 16-2 advantage in second chance points and 27-7 in bench points

• UVA was 9 of 22 from the free throw line and 4 of 14 from 3-point range

• UVA held Duke leading scorer Kyle Filipowski (15.5 ppg) scoreless

• UVA is 12-10 in overtime under Tony Bennett

Series Notes

• UVA is 54-123 all-time vs. Duke, including a 36-41 home mark

• UVA is 4-4 all-time vs. Duke in overtime games (3-3 at home)

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 6-13 all-time against Duke at UVA

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Armaan Franklin (23), Kihei Clark (16), Ben Vander Plas (13)

• Franklin had his team-leading sixth 20-point game

• Clark (70 ACC wins) needs one ACC win to pass Duke’s Shane Battier (70 from 2017-20) for first on the career ACC wins (regular season and ACC Tournament) list

• Franklin reached double figures for the 50th time

• Clark reached double figures for the 65th time

• Vander Plas reached double figures for the 93rd time (8th at UVA)

• Vander Plas matched a career high with four steals

• UVA started Clark, Beekman, Franklin, Gardner and Vander Plas for the eighth straight game

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.