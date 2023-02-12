No. 1 UVA men’s lacrosse wins season opener, 17-13 over Michigan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 1 ranked UVa men’s lacrosse team got a game-high five goals from Payton Cormier in winning its season opener 17-13 over Michigan. It was the first time the two schools ever met in men’s lacrosse.

Virginia never led by more than three goals. Michigan never led or tied the game but cut Virginia’s lead to just one in the third quarter. Virginia pulled away oustscoring the Wolverinees 4-1 in the fourth quarter.

Virginia got three goals each from Connor Schellenberger and Thomas McConvey.

WITH THE WIN…

The Cavaliers won the first-ever matchup against Michigan.

Virginia won its fifth consecutive season opener at Klöckner Stadium, including fourth under head coach Lars Tiffany.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Newcomers Thomas McConvey and Ricky Miezan scored their first career goals as Cavaliers. McConvey finished with three goals and three assists, while Miezan scored one goal on one shot.

With three goals and three assists, McConvey extended his point streak to 53 games, which leads the nation among all active players.

With five goals and one assist Payton Cormier extended his point streak to 30 games.

McConvey and Shellenberger have now scored at least three goals in 22 career games, while Cormier has netted a hat trick in 21 career games.

Matthew Nunes tallied 15 saves, one shy of tying his career high.

Virginia’s man-down unit held Michigan scoreless on all four of its man-up opportunities.

First year faceoff specialist Mac Eldridge finished 4-of-7 at the center-X.

Grayson Sallade and Cade Saustad led the Cavaliers with two caused turnovers each.

Virginia had 37 ground balls, including 14 in the third quarter, while the Wolverines finished with 34.

Virginia’s next game is Saturday hosting Harvard.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.