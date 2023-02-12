Harrisonburg Cardinals host first tournament in two years with new partnership

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Cardinals are rolling stronger than ever with new support. The team was acquired by the Valley Associates for Independent Living, Incorporated six months ago, which opened the court to more funds for incoming seasons.

Shooting Guard Anthony Streiff describes this partnership as a blessing.

“If you think about it, it helped us out as a team with support, donations, and the people at Vail who want to see us succeed. Being a part of Vail, you know what that also does? With all the clients that they reach out to you, and all the clients they are serving, it gives them an opportunity, where a basketball becomes a program for them,” Streiff said.

This is the first time that Harrisonburg Cardinals have hosted a tournament in two years. The support this year brings fans who have a new respect for all kinds of people who can play.

“It’s cool, seeing them set picks and stuff, and seeing them pop up when they fall down, it’s really cool. They are just really good players., And I would love to see them and their teamwork together and how they continue to grow,” New Fans Cameron & John said.

Right now, the Harrisonburg Cardinals are the top eight seed in the league with a chance to go to the NWBA championships in Wichita, Kansas. VAIL is completely on board with helping them with goals for this season and more.

“We’re hopeful, and we’re also looking forward to continuing to practice and recruit more members to the team throughout the spring and summer. We’re already planning for some more tournaments to be held here locally,” VAIL Executive Director Gayl Brunk said.

“It’s a family feeling. It’s a family feeling yeah we get out here play basketball we meet at the end of the day. It’s the love of competition. It’s the love of the camaraderie of all of us being disabled,” Streiff said.

The Cardinals are currently a Division III team. The team offers an opportunity for individuals in the area with spinal cord injuries or other permanent lower limb disabilities to have a competitive, recreational outlet.

Support is still needed financially to offset costs for the players. Proceeds received during the Great Community Give will be used for the Harrisonburg Cardinals. Funds will be used to pay tournament and travel fees, purchase replacement wheels and parts, and other expenses. In addition, it is our desire to raise enough to purchase a trailer to be used to transport the wheelchairs to games and tournaments.

