Cold Rain with Some Sleet and Wet Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of wet snow, sleet and mainly a cold rainfall on this Sunday! Roads will be wet through this afternoon and evening. The higher elevations will have the best opportunity to have some snow and sleet/ice accumulation.

After a mix of rain, sleet and snow, the precipitation will end as wet snow and sleet over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains this evening. A grassy coat of snow/sleet possible for the Shenandoah Valley, I-81 corridor. 1 to 3 inches over the Blue Ridge Mountains. A few icy spots by Monday morning as temperatures fall to near freezing.

It’s mainly a cold rainfall over central Virginia. Little to no accumulation expected.

Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to an inch and a half.

Sunshine and milder conditions return for the new work and school week.

Sunday: Wintry mix of sleet, snow and mainly rainfall for the region. Wet travel for most. Highs above freezing in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Breezy at times. Areas of fog over the higher elevations.

Sunday night: Evening rain, sleet and snow. Lows in the 30s. Refreezing doesn’t look like a big issues over central Virginia.

Monday: Partly sunny, dry and milder in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the milder lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mainly morning rain showers. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows colder in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Cooler and mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

