Charlottesville’s economy is strong, according to recent report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Office of Economic Development is offering an update on Charlottesville’s economic activity for 2022.

“This report reflects highlights of our activities to help businesses grow and prosper in the city throughout the most recent year,” Director Chris Engel said.

The 2022 report shows a high interest in commercial investments within the city.

“Last year, we continue to see investment in commercial projects totaling $52 million over 379 permits. So that continues to signal a lot of interest in the city,” Engel said.

He says Charlottesville’s economy is strong, the unemployment rate is down, and people are slowly reverting back to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.

“That helps the economy kind of get back on its feet. We’re not quite there 100%,” Engel said. “There are still a lot of remote working opportunities that are happening locally, and as those start to diminish, you know, the economy will benefit from that as people are out engaging in activities as they were previously.”

Engel says Charlottesville has a bright future.

“I think we’re in a decent position to receive more investment and business growth in the coming years,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.