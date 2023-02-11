Advertise With Us
Wintergreen Adaptive Sports hosts 19th Annual Wounded Warriors Weekend

By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Adaptive Sports is hosting its 19th Annual Wounded Warriors Weekend event.

Up to 15 wounded veterans and their family members enjoyed free lessons, free food, and an unforgettable experience Saturday, February 11.

“It’s the whole concept of our communities, just helping each other out,” Geoffrey Ryes, a participant and instructor, said. “Not only I get to experience it, but I now get to give back and relate to fellow warriors, fellow veterans.”

This event allows veterans to take to the slopes no matter what their challenges are.

“I got hit by a roadside bomb when I was serving in Iraq, so I have a prosthetic on my left side, my left leg and a bunch of surgeries, and damage on my right,” Kevin Banchard said.

The program offers special equipment that allows skiing to be enjoyed by everyone.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

