Survey launched in support of Charlottesville’s Economic Development Strategic Plan

By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has launched a community and business survey that supports its new five-year Economic Development Strategic Plan.

The survey will provide direction for the city by identifying opportunities for future growth and partnerships.

Charlottesville is asking for all community members to share their input by completing the survey.

Click here to take the survey.

