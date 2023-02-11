Super Bowl Sunday, Cold, Wet, and Wintry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system moving in from the south will bring not just colder weather, but cold rain, a wintry mix, and snow in areas. A winter weather advisory will go into effect from midnight tonight, through midnight on Sunday night. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow accumulations up to 3 inches along the Blue Ridges, and up to 4 inches in the highest elevations, along with a glaze of ice. Also expecting gusts up to 20 and 30mph, which will cause travel difficulties throughout the day. Most of central Virginia will see very little snow with rain accumulations of 1 to 1.5 inches. Past Sunday, conditions rapidly improve with temperatures well above average throughout the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30′s.

Sunday: Morning wintry mix with snow, turning to mostly a cold rain, and ending as mixing in snow in upper elevations. Highs in the upper 30′s lower 40′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Monday: Mild and partly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with a few showers. Highs around 70.

Friday: AM showers mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. Highs around 50.

