Rain, Some Sleet and Snow Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much cooler this weekend. Conditions will be dry Saturday. Super Bowl Sunday will feature a wintry mix and cold rain!

A developing storm to our south across the Carolinas will spread precipitation northward for Sunday. Temperatures early Sunday morning will be near or just above freezing.

Potential early wintry mix and or snow, going over to a cold rain. Temperatures Sunday only in the 30s to around 40.

The Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley have a better opportunity to see some snow and or sleet/ice accumulation. Inch or less of grassy, slushy accumulation possible for the Shenandoah Valley. 1 to 3 inches of wet snow for the Blue Ridge Mountains. Little to no accumulation over central Virginia.

Rainfall from this storm system will range from a half to more than an inch. The rain and or wintry mix will exit to the east late Sunday night. Some icy spots will likely develop as temperatures hover near or just below freezing, especially areas to the west.

Temperatures will turn milder once again as we start the work week. Back in the 50s and 60s for daytime highs. Next Thursday, another frontal system brings showers.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, cooler, more seasonable. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Morning wintry mix and or snow, then cold rain. Rain may end as mix or snow for mainly the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. Highs upper 30s to around 40 and breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. A few showers possible. Highs mid 60s to 70 degrees. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Some showers possible.

