Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest.

People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers to protest against allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect.

Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.