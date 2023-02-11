Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest.

People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers to protest against allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect.

Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Mainly Elevation Accumulation
Rain, some sleet and snow soon

Latest News

OM Tattoo & Massage
Charlottesville tattoo shop raising money for Lyme Warrior
Mount Zion First African Baptist Church
Charlottesville church showing Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life
Adaptive skiing at Wintergreen
Wintergreen Adaptive Sports hosts 19th Annual Wounded Warriors Weekend
Protest outside CASPCA
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA