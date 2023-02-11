Much Cooler Weekend. Dry Saturday. Super Bowl Sunday Brings Wintry Mix and Cold Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much Cooler this Weekend and while dry Saturday, Super Bowl Sunday to bring a wintry mix and cold rain. A developing storm to our south across the Carolinas will spread precipitation northward for Super Bowl Sunday. Temperatures early Sunday morning, near or just above freezing, with the precipitation arriving. So potential early wintry mix and or snow, going over to a cold rain. Temperatures Sunday only in the 30s to around 40. The Blue Ridge Mountains and Valley, have a better opportunity to see some snow and or ice accumulation. In these areas, a slushy 1-2 inches possible. Areas East Mountains in Central Virginia, generally a trace to under 1 inch. Rainfall from this storm system will range from a half to over 1 inch. The rain and or wintry mix will taper off late Sunday night, some icy spots will likely develop as temperatures hover near or just below freezing, especially areas to the west.

Temperatures will turn milder once again, as we start the work week, back in the 50s and 60s for daytime highs. Next Thursday, another frontal system brings rain.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold. Lows 32-37.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, cooler, more seasonable. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Morning wintry mix and or snow, then cold rain. Rain may end as mix or snow. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Thursday: Cloudy, warm, breezy, showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs low to mid 50s.

